As summer break gets underway in South Florida, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards want swimmers to stay safe.

Officials held a rip current rescue demonstration in North Miami Beach on Thursday to highlight the dangers of the swirling surf.

The demonstration simulated a swimmer getting caught in a rip current and how lifeguards use specific techniques and equipment to safely rescue them.

Ocean Rescue crews also explained how bystanders can help someone caught in a rip current.

“We ask if you do see somebody caught in a rip current, don’t go in the water. Call 911, get the attention of a lifeguard, or try to throw a floatation device to somebody,” said M-DFR Ocean Rescue’s Matthew Sparling.

Beachgoers are also advised to look for flags flying at lifeguard towers. Red flags indicate there are dangerous rip currents just off shore.

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