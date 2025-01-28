MIAMI (WSVN) - A new trash incinerator was the topic of discussion in a Miami-Dade commission meeting on Tuesday.

This come on the heels of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s decision to withdraw her plans of building the incinerator near Miramar.

Miramar residents and local officials have long voiced their reservations, citing concerns about the safety and environmental risk, that building the incinerator on county lines pose.

“No incinerator, not in our town. No incinerator, not in our town,” a group of protester chanted.

“We don’t want this incinerator in our backyard,” said a man.

“I am shocked you are considering putting an incinerator near the Everglades,” said a woman.

A fire destroyed the county’s old plant in Doral back in 2023.

The commission had also mulled over replacing the incinerator on the same site as the old one in Doral until Eric Trump, who runs the president’s hospitality business, came out against the plan.

The incinerator site sits about three miles from the Trump National Doral.

Several other sites were also up for consideration, including the former Opa-locka West Airport and a site in Medley.

In the mayor’s memo released just days ago, she’s now suggesting the county explore the possibility of building a new waste site outside of the county.

At Tuesday’s workshop, the mayor elaborated on her decision.

She said that a new facility would meet demands and protect the environment, while safeguarding human health. But she went on to admit that it would be costly to build the facility elsewhere and it’ll likely come with legal challenges, possibly delaying the timeline and costing county taxpayers at least $1.6 billion altogether.

In the meantime, the mayor is recommending a more cost-efficient solution, using trucks and trains to haul garbage out of the county, then burying it in landfills.

“Our top priority is to meet our disposals needs and provide essential waste services while protecting our rate payers, keeping over taxes and fees low and protecting our long-term physical health. For that reason I am recommending that we continue to long-haul via truck and rail using our contracted capacity,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

As of noon, the workshop is still underway. 7News was told the deciding vote will be casted in February 2026.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.