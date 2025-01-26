MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she is abandoning a controversial plan to build a new incinerator near Miramar.

In a memo sent this weekend, Levine Cava confirmed the county no longer plans to replace the trash-burning facility in Doral that burned down in 2023.

The plan to rebuild it near Miramar was met with protests.

The mayor said she now wants to explore building a landfill outside the county.

County commissioners will discuss the next steps in February.

