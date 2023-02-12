DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have spent hours battling fierce flames after a massive fire broke out at a renewable energy plant in Doral.

More than 50 Miami-Dade Dire Rescue units responded to the scene of what is currently a four-alarm blaze at the Covanta Energy Plant facility located at 6990 NW 97th Ave., at around 2:20 p.m., Sunday.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Police units were also dispatched.

Crews arrived to encounter heavy black smoke and fire coming from the structure.

In a news conference held Sunday night, MDFR Chief Ray Jadallah said the fire appears to have stated from a conveyor belt when some garbage caught fire. The flames spread to four of the facility’s 11 buildings.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava advised nearby residents, especially those with respiratory ailments, to refrain from going outside due to the smoky conditions.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking that all residents who live in the area remain indoors and keep their windows closed,” she said.

There is an ongoing fire at the Miami-Dade County Resources Recovery Facility. The Fire Department is on the scene. All employees are safe. We will provide more details as we have them. — Covanta (@Covanta) February 12, 2023

As of Sunday night, over 200 firefighters remain at the scene as they continue their efforts to put out the flames and place the fire under control.

Jadallah said they have been able to knock it down to two buildings.

In a news conference held Sunday night, Levine Cava said all staff inside the plan were evacuated quickly. No one was hurt.

The mayor added Doral residents can expect notification alerts due to the heavy smoke in the area.

“I am deeply grateful to our brave first responders who, once again, are placing their lives on the line for the safety of our community,” Levine Cava said her statement.

MDFR Assistant Fire Chief Jason Fernandez said they are monitoring the wind conditions.

Jadallah said they have tested air quality two miles down wind, and it came back negative for oxygen displacement, hydrogen sulfide and fumes from volatile flammable fuels.

The fire chief also drew comparisons between this fire and the one in late January that sparked at the New World Condominium Apartments in Miami Gardens and left nearly 200 people displaced.

Jadallah said he expects the fire fight at the renewable energy plant will continue over the next 48 hours.

What makes putting out this fire, particularly challenging, Jadallah said, is that every part of the buildings, scaffolding and catwalks are made of sheet metal. In addition, the catwalks that units would normally use are warped, creating difficulties to access.

The Covanta Energy Plant is an award-winning waste-to-energy facility.

