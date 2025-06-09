MIAMI (WSVN) - The man who was found dead in a Brickell high-rise early Sunday morning was stabbed to death in his sleep, according to 7News sources.

The chilling new details come as investigators search for answers on what led up to the fatal death of the man and the subsequent death of his suspected killer.

Police responded to the Icon Brickell apartment where a man was found stabbed.

“Once our officers arrived on the scene, they went up to the 34th floor where they located a male who had been stabbed,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

According to detectives, witnesses say, and security footage shows, the alleged killer running away from the high-rise and going into a building that was under construction across the street.

After conducting a thorough search of the building under construction, officers found the man dead.

Officials said the man fell to his death, however it remains unclear if the fall was accidental or intentional.

Police sources told 7News that just before the stabbing happened, the concierge had called the victim in the building and told him someone was in the lobby to see him. That person would eventually end up being the suspect.

They also advise all units that the subject may possibly have an Airbnb in the building. The concierge claims there was a subject who matched a description earlier, sleeping in the lobby and waiting for the Airbnb host to run up to the unit.

People living in the area said they woke up Sunday to a lobby filled with officers.

“I’m doing my little morning walk, and I hear about what’s going on, and it’s a tragedy, it’s a big tragedy,” said area resident Roberto Hernandez.

“I just saw some people in the building [with] ‘crime scene’ on the back of their shirt and decided to see what was going on,” said witness Evan Cohen. “Concerning, to say the least.”

Sources tell 7News the incident was not domestic, rather it was an isolated act of violence, suspecting the victim and the suspect likely knew each other well.

“There was no party going on, it was not a large group, so this is – it seems like whoever did this just went into that apartment, and it’s part of the investigation that we’re trying to determine what happened, what led to this,” said Vega.

On Monday afternoon, investigators were seen bringing bags of evidence out of the building.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the two men’s death, but police said there was no sign of burglary at the apartment.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

