HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has drowned in a Hialeah canal, triggering a police investigation.

7’s Drone Force hovered above the scene at West 12th Avenue and 44th Place, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Hialeah Police, the 68-year-old victim and a friend were drinking near the edge of the canal when he slipped and fell in, prompting his friend to go into the water in an effort to pull him out.

Unfortunately, investigators said, the victim’s was friend unable to bring him to the edge and the current pulled the victim toward the center of the canal, where he drowned.

Detectives said a passerby saw what was happening and jumped into the canal. He was able to pull the victim to the bank of the canal.

First reponders arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced the man dead.

Cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp in a grassy area near the water as officers were seen speaking to a witness.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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