MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge after, police said, a chaotic confrontation in a Miami Gardens home started by a family member ended with that person dead.

Sylvester Grice Jordan stood before a judge on Saturday. The 32-year-old was charged in connection to the fatal shooting his girlfriend’s stepfather at a home they once shared.

“You’re being charged with second-degree murder, also display of a weapon while committing a crime,” the judge said during the bond hearing.

The victim was identified as Yasmany Rodriguez Fernandez.

According to the arrest report, Jordan, his dog, his girlfriend, Rodriguez Fernandez and Rodriguez Fernandez’s wife all lived together at a home near the 3300 block of Northwest 177th Terrace.

This is where, detectives said, the tragedy unfolded.

On Thursday, Rodriguez Fernandez demanded Jordan remove his dog from the home after Jordan had moved out about a week before, investigators said.

Things escalated and, according to his arrest report, that’s when Jordan opened fire, striking Rodriguez Fernandez in his front yard.

After the victim fell to the ground, he pleaded for help, and that’s when, police said, Jordan pointed his firearm at the older man’s head, counted down from five and fired.

Miami Gardens Police officers arrived to find Rodriguez Fernandez with multiple gunshot wounds, clinging to life on his front porch.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the patient to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

As of Monday morning, Jordan was behind bars facing felony charges. He faces no bond for the charge of second degree murder, and a bond of $2,500 for the charge of displaying a weapon while committing a crime.

Jordan also has a fugitive hold out of Broward County. He is expected back in court sometime on Monday.

