MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing several packages from homes in Miami appeared in court, Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeyner Monzon stood before a judge facing charges of petit theft and burglary of unoccupied dwellings.

According to police, Monzon stole several packages from as many as eight homes across Miami.

In April, he was caught on camera taking one of those packages from a home near Northwest 53rd Street and 15th Avenue.

Police are asking anyone else who thinks they may have been victims of a similar theft to come forward.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by the suspect is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at (305) 603-6030. Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

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