MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been booked into jail in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that left a father dead.

Andres Fiallo Estupinan, 36, had been in the hospital with a broken foot for a few weeks since he injured it in the wreck last month.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash took place at the intersection of Southwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood on June 10. Officers said Estupinan crashed into several cars and an ice cream truck before he took off.

Fifty-year-old Andrew Loretta, a father of two, was killed in the chain-reaction crash after he was hit while out on a jog.

