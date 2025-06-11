MIAMI (WSVN) - A violent multi-vehicle crash in front of Miami’s Shenandoah Park left a man dead and sent two other people to the hospital, including the driver responsible, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Southwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street just after 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I heard the bang, a real loud bang,” said witness Marcos Mere. “To me, it didn’t sound like an accident; it sounded like maybe a bomb or something, it was so loud.”

Mere said he ran out of his home to discover a pedestrian’s body in the street, a place usually filled with families and children, between the park and a school.

According to investigators, the motorist struck the pedestrian and an unoccupied parked vehicle. The force from the impact caused the latter vehicle to hit an ice cream truck that had a driver inside.

A Tesla’s camera captured the gruesome moment of impact.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives told 7News that the injured driver walked away, and Good Samaritans caught up to him.

“There’s a commotion, and I turned to the park, and there was like a fight, and I said, ‘What is going on?'” said Mere. “And then it was because they had pinned the guy; they were holding the guy down. He tried to escape. He tried to flee inside the park, and other people started—they jumped him.”

The good Samaritans held the driver until officers arrived and detained him, investigators said.

Paramedics transported the driver and the woman who was driving the ice cream truck to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown conditions. She was reportedly treated for a brain fracture.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the driver into the hospital. He was handcuffed to the gurney.

Juan Lugo, the injured woman’s son, rushed to the hospital to be with her.

“Someone on the scene of the crime called me,” he said.

When asked about his mother’s condition, Lugo replied, “I haven’t heard yet.”

Back at the scene of the crash, officers shut down Southwest 21st Avenue between 19th and 17th streets. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The driver, 36-year-old Andres Roberto Fialloestupinan, has since been arrested. He faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a car that caused serious bodily injury, among others.

It remains unclear what charges the driver may face, as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.