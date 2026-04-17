MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a street festival in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood that left a man dead and sent two other people to the hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, officers with the department’s Priority Support Detail, Domestic Violence Apprehension Team and Homicide Unit conducted a felony stop and took 22-year-old Jamesly Mezime into custody on Thursday.

Investigators said Mezime opened fire near the main stage during the Second Annual Taste of Miami Karnival, near the intersection of Northeast 62nd Street and Second Avenue, just before midnight on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured revelers running for cover moments after shots rang out.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue rushed all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where a man was pronounced dead, and a man and a woman were listed as stable.

Loved ones identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Kitchner Cyrille.

In a statement, a Miami Police spokesperson wrote, “Detectives worked tirelessly, reviewing video footage, gathering intelligence, and conducting surveillance on the suspect.”

Police have not specified what charges Mezime will be facing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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