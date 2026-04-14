BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Police had an unexpected meeting with a manatee in Bradenton.

The sea cow stopped by for some fresh water that was dripping off a Bradenton Police boat on Monday, as seen in video posted by the department.

According to experts, manatees do love fresh water, but they also said boaters shouldn’t give it to them or encourage them to come close.

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