DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash has shut down southbound lanes along the Palmetto Expressway in Doral, leaving a driver dead, sending another to the hospital and causing traffic delays during rush hour.

7 Drone Force captured first responders and both vehicles involved — a pickup truck and SUV with extensive damage — near the Northwest 36th Street exit, at around 8 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck crashed into a concrete barrier, went over the barrier and onto the southbound lanes of the highway. Moments later, it slammed into the SUV.

At around 7 a.m., a rotator tow truck at the scene was seen trying to lift the pickup truck off the SUV.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck did not survive. Cameras captured the victim’s body n covered with a yellow tarp just south of the truck.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the driver of the SUV with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All southbound lanes remain closed to traffic between 36th and 58th streets, with traffic being diverted at 58th Street. The closure has backed up traffic, stretching all the way to Interstate 75, so officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

MDSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is attempting to determine what led up to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.