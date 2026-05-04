MIAMI (WSVN) - A 60-year-old Miami man was arrested Saturday after deputies say he threw household items from a balcony at a Brownsville Transit Village apartment complex, narrowly missing pedestrians and damaging property, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rafael Jorge Gonzalez-Sintes, was taken into custody May 2 at approximately 6:17 p.m. at 5185 NW 29th Ave after deputies responded in emergency mode to reports of a man throwing objects from the residence, the affidavit said.

Deputies reported finding multiple items on the ground, including a dining room table and a television, along with a damaged exterior antenna affixed to the building.

According to the report, Gonzalez-Sintes was identified as the person inside the apartment where the objects were being thrown from.

He was detained without incident.

During a protective sweep of the residence, deputies did not locate any additional victims inside the apartment.

The property manager told investigators the man was not on the lease and confirmed damage to the building’s exterior antenna.

Deputies noted the incident followed a similar call involving the same man about two weeks earlier, in which he allegedly made threats to throw objects from his balcony and was taken into custody under the Baker Act, the report stated.

Gonzalez-Sintes was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces charges including throwing items, culpable negligence, criminal mischief of $200 or less and disorderly conduct.

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