DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pushing a security guard and causing a disturbance at a martial arts event in Doral, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Emerald Tauhakau Faletuipapai was taken into custody May 2 after officers responded to a reported battery at 2350 NW 96th Ave.

Police said the location was hosting a martial arts event with a large crowd when the incident occurred.

Investigators said a security guard told officers he repeatedly instructed Faletuipapai that he was not authorized to enter a restricted area.

Despite the warnings, Faletuipapai allegedly forcefully grabbed and pushed the guard in an attempt to gain access.

The contact was described as unwanted, and the guard said he wished to press charges.

Authorities said that while officers were speaking with Faletuipapai outside the venue, he began acting erratically, raising his voice and refusing to comply with commands.

Officers said he had to be told multiple times to follow directions and leave the area.

Police said his behavior disrupted the event and interfered with their investigation, drawing attention from bystanders.

Faletuipapai was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for booking.

He faces a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer or specified personnel, along with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

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