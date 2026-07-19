MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after being accused of an attack on a man and his dog in Wynwood.

44-year-old Jack Jonte faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, battery, and resisting a police officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday, along Northwest Second Avenue near 22nd Street.

The victim, Evan Motlong, said he was walking his dog when he encountered Jonte with two unleashed pit bulls who attacked his dog.

While Motlong was calling police, he said that Jonte ordered the pit bulls to attack him, leaving him unconscious.

Motlong was left with fractures on his face and other injuries, and his dog is recovering from a broken leg.

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