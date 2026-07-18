MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and his dog were badly injured in an apparent act of random rage.

The alarming attack left Evan Motlong with a fractured face, and his dog suffered a fractured leg after they went out for a walk in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

“My orbital bone is fractured, my cheekbone is fractured, my jaw is fractured,” said Motlong.

Cellphone video shows the aftermath of the brutal attack that happened around 7 p.m.

In the video, the alleged attacker walks back toward the victim and kicks his phone. 7News blurred the face of the man walking because, as of now, police are not calling him a suspect.

Motlong told 7News he was on his nightly run with Indie, his 7-year-old German shepherd.

Along Northwest Second Avenue near 22nd Street, Motlong encountered a homeless man with two unleashed pit bulls, which then leapt at Indie.

“They were closest to the wall, so I get Indie on my right side,” said Motlong. “She’s screaming like yelping in pain. I rush after her, I grab one off of her, but pit bulls have a very strong bite, so they’re just digging in, and they bit me. This was completely open; I was all bit up.”

According to Motlong, the encounter didn’t end there. The suspect called the pit bulls back to Motlong and began walking away as Motlong called police and followed the man.

“The man told his dogs to attack me. So the two pit bulls start barking, start growling, they run up on me, trying to bite me. The next thing I knew I woke up in an ambulance right over here,” said Motlong.

Motlong was knocked unconscious after the attack but said the witness who recorded the video described what happened.

“He told me that this guy, after he told his dogs to attack me and I was trying to kick them off, push them off, he shoved me onto the ground, and I hit my head, and my head was cut open and bleeding, and when I was on the ground, he punched me and basically slammed my face into the pavement more,” said Motlong.

Motlong spent the night at the hospital receiving stitches and being treated for his facial injuries.

As of Friday evening, Indie is doing okay but has many wounds.

“She’s really lucky to be alive, and I feel lucky too,” said Motlong.

Police took a report, but the suspect in the video is still walking free.

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