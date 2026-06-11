MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of setting a house of fire in Miami appeared in bond court.

Lazaro Prieto stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Thursday morning. The 28-year-old was charged with arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

According to officials, Prieto, who is homeless, set ablaze a home at Southwest 14th Avenue and 10th Street, Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the home was empty at the time, and no one was hurt.

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