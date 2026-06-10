MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 14th Avenue and 10th Street, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 28-year-old Lazaro Prieto, who is homeless, was responsible for starting the fire.

According to the arrest report, a witness told a responding officer Prieto had been standing behind an apartment building near Southwest 15th Avenue, where he refused to leave while lighting several items on fire. Prieto also allegedly made threats to burn down the building while holding two lighters.

At the scene of the fire, a witness told officers they saw Prieto behind the duplex and noticed flames emanating from the rear of the property.

The witness then entered the property to investigate where they saw Prieto standing outside with a lighter in his hand, according to the report.

Arson investigators determined the fire at the vacant home sparked in three separate locations at the rear of the property. At that time, they had not yet determined whether an accelerant had been used, according to the arrest form.

Prieto has been charged with arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

No injuries were reported.

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