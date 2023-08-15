SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Public Schools are taking a big leap toward greener and safer student transportation with a new fleet of 20 Blue Bird Vision electric school buses.

The move is all about reducing emissions and creating a sustainable future for students and the next generations.

Thanks to a partnership with Florida Power & Light, charging stations have popped up at the district’s bus depot, allowing the electric buses to start their routes with a full charge.

The buses are also capable of recharging while cruising, all thanks to a regenerative braking system.

“These buses have a 120-mile range. When they let off the accelerator pedal, what happens is that the electric motor now turns into a generator and it’s recharging the batteries,” said James Hicks, Director of MDCPS Transportation. “I’m excited because we’re taking our first step into reducing our carbon footprint.”

On Tuesday, 7News hopped aboard one of these brand-new electric buses for a ride from Miami Dade Schools Transportation Headquarters to Coral Reef Senior High.

It was a smooth and quiet journey that showed off the power and silence of these buses.

“I love it. They have a lot of power. They offer a quiet ride,” said Mrs. Martinez. “It’s a great combination – the quiet makes it easier for the driver; you can focus on the road.”

Holly Thorp, a student who’s been championing this project since sixth grade, couldn’t be happier about the new electric buses.

“They’re finally here, five years later, and it’s amazing to see that they’re here,” she said. “Old diesel school buses, I used to ride them when I was younger, and your head hurts, you can feel the smoke, it doesn’t feel good to ride on. These are just nice and clean and so much better.”

Safety isn’t an afterthought either.

These new electric buses come equipped with safety features like new seatbelts and alarms, including a special button to make sure the driver checks for any students left on the bus before they exit.

The electric buses are set to hit the road next month.

