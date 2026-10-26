CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools partnered with Fertile Earth for their second annual Pumpkin Smash.

Eleven schools across the county will come together for the environmental education initiative.

Last year’s event collected 6,850 pounds of pumpkins. This year, those schools aim to double it.

Students will learn about food recovery, composting and sustainability and compete for the Golden Pumpkin Award, as students at Carver Elementary School in Coral Gables hope to retain their title.

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