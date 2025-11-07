DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida continues to provide hurricane help in the aftermath of Melissa.

Multiple police departments and Global Empowerment Mission teamed up with Mobile Mike Public Relations, Friday, to coordinate the humanitarian relief drive at Miami International Mall in Doral.

The relief drive received items such as food, first aid kits, and new children toys.

All donations will support recover efforts across affected areas in Jamaica following powerful Hurricane Melissa.

