MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a man nearly a week after he went on the attack and stabbed a man in Miami Beach, sending the victim to the hospital.

According to Miami Beach Police, LaTarence Eugene Dunbar was tracked and down and taken into custody in Miami. The 46-year-old is facing multiple charges, including second-degree attempted murder, in connection to Thursday’s incident.

Detectives said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the area of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue, then took off.

Paramedics with Miami Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said the patient was conscious and breathing.

Investigators said Dunbar has been arrested multiple times before.

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