MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found a person with multiple stab wounds.

Police said that as paramedics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, they were conscious and breathing.

The subject remains on the loose as of late Thursday night.

As officers look for the subject, they have closed the area from Seventh to Ninth Street, between Collins and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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