MIAMI (WSVN) - An accident briefly shut down all lanes on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 on State Road 836. but were later reopened.

Traffic cameras showed several lanes of backed up traffic before the lanes reopened.

According to officials from the City of Miami Fire Rescue, the victim was a 23-year-old motorcycle driver.

Officials said that the victim was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

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