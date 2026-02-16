SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A landmark Miami restaurant added several major South Florida icons to its hall of fame on Monday morning.

Arbetter’s Hot Dogs honored several people at a ceremony in Westchester.

7News’ Alex De Armas was among those recognized.

“Just to be named among you guys is an honor,” said De Armas.”My family is here, my two girls, so to be able to show them what Westchester is all about, and to show my two young girls what I grew up with, now years later for them to grow up in the same is really what Westchester is all about, and for that, it’s an honor to be here, and thank you so much, thank you.”

She and the other nominees were honored as community changemakers who have helped change South Florida.

Other nominees included former University of Miami president and current professor Donna Shalala, and Fernando Mendoza Sr., the father of the Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff National Championship winner, who is a doctor at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

