SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-grown Fernando Mendoza closed out his Heisman Trophy-winning season Monday night with a national title and perfect 16-0 season for the Indiana Hoosiers.

After the Hoosiers capped off their Cinderella season in a 27-21 victory over the Canes for the College Football National Championship, one South Florida school is filled with pride to see alumni Fernando Mendoza hoist the trophy and take MVP honors.

“I’m always gonna put it all on the line. I wanna give all the glory and thanks to God,” Mendoza said in a post-game interview.

Mendoza bulldozed his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-5 play on the Canes’ 12-yard line to extend the Hoosiers lead to 24-14 with 9:20 left in the game. The incredible play served as the championship defining moment for Indiana and a highlight reel run for Mendoza, who had battled against several brutal hits from the Canes defense throughout the night.

“My offensive lineman blocked perfectly and we were able to execute as a team towards a common goal, had the Indiana Hoosiers synergy to score and to give our team a chance to win the game,” said Mendoza.

Hoosiers’ coach Curt Cignetti praised his Heisman winning quarterback for putting it all on the line to help lead his team to the championship.

“There’s no way this gets done without that kind of performance at that position and I can’t say enough great things about him,” said Cignetti during a post-game interview.

After the game, a humble Mendoza spoke to reporters about overcoming the Canes’ physicality, heaping further praise on the tremendous work put in by his offensive line in keeping the Canes bruising defensive linemen at bay.

“We all got some bumps and bruises, especially in such a hard-fought war up front and just all around, I think it makes it that much sweeter,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also relished in the opportunity to play such a critical role in bringing a national championship back to Bloomington, Indiana for the first time in the school’s program history.

“A great honor and great privilege to be a part of the team that brings its first football national championship, and I can only imagine what, you know, all the Hoosiers are looking forward to celebrating this weekend,” said Mendoza.

While Mendoza’s incredible win came at the expense of the Canes’ chance at glory in front of their fans, students at Christopher Columbus High School in Southwest Miami-Dade couldn’t help feeling tremendous pride in seeing one of their own reach the mountaintop of college football.

“I’m just happy for Indiana’s perfect season, 16-0, that, just great game,” said a student.

The staff at Christopher Columbus also cheered for Mendoza’s rise ever since he graduated from the school.

“I have followed Fernando and his journey, and I want him to finish with a win tonight, my support is totally for Fernando to get that,” said teacher Lourdes Rayneri.

While on the field, he’s shown fearlessness to battle even the most stout defenses, but off the field, teachers said there’s nobody more humble, kind and deserving of the spotlight than Mendoza.

“He is genuine, he is good, he is smart and he deserves everything he’s getting and more,” said Rayneri.

Mendoza is reportedly planning to stop at his old high school to share in his achievements at some point after his team gets the opportunity to celebrate their big win with Hoosiers’ fans in Indiana.

