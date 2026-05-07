SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Time is tunning out to grab your favorite sweet treats from Knaus Berry Farm.

The longtime Redland staple, known for its homemade cinnamon rolls, is set to close for the season on Sunday, which also happens to be Mother’s Day.

This was the farm’s first season at its new location and under new ownership. It has been a massive success.

This weekend gives South Floridians an opportunity to pick up rolls, strawberry shakes and other goodies to show some love to the moms in their lives.

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