SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet tradition of the holiday season has arrived just in time for Christmas, as Knaus Berry Farm reopened its doors for the season — this time at a new location in Southwest Miami-Dade under new management.

7News cameras captured a long line of several hundred customers extending the parking lot of Knaus Berry Farm’s new location at 16790 SW 177th Ave., just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

The beloved South Florida staple, now located a little north of their original location, opened to the public about an hour later and will remain open until 5:30 p.m.

“This is really awesome, to see the passion people have for business. That they’re here this early in the morning is just a tribute to what Knaus has built, the tradition they’ve had for 70 years,” said Joel, one of the new people running Knaus Berry Farm.

The location may be new, but the people who have taken over said the recipes for their signature cinnamon rolls and strawberry shakes hasn’t changed.

“We have the same menu, exact same items. We’re really excited; we have about 90% of the same staff in our kitchen,” said Joel. “The bakers, they have about 100 years of baking experience with Knaus. When people join here, they stay for a long time, which is awesome.”

Customers coming to putchase their comfort-food goodies will find a lot of it looks very similar to Knaus’ original location.

“We brought over the shake stand from the old location, so it’s literally the same shake stand. We brought over a lot of the ovens, so I think people will be pleased when they’re able to taste the products,” said Joel.

First in line Monday morning was a woman who came with her youngest daughter. She said she arrived at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

“Family tradition, I’ve been doing it for 40 years with my dad,” she said. “I mean, I’ve known the people who [owned Knaus Berry Farm], the parents and everything.”

She added that she will try to ensure the sweet treats she buys Monday last until Christmas Day.

Knaus Berry Farm will be open Christmas Eve but will remain closed Christmas Day. For more information, click here.

