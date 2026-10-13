SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Knaus Berry Farm officially reopened its doors for the season in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday morning.

The South Florida staple, known for its cinnamon rolls, marks 70 years since it first opened in 1956.

It is located at 16790 SW 177th Ave. for the second consecutive year, just north of its original location in Homestead.

7 Drone Force captured customers lining up before the opening, with some having waited for up to 12 hours.

One of the first people in the line said she arrived at 7:45 p.m. on Monday as part of a tradition with her father.

Knaus Berry Farm now takes credit cards, and they will only allow customers to purchase a maximum amount of 48 cinnamon rolls.

Starting in November, customers will be able to order online in advance. For more information click here.

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