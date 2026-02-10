MIAMI (WSVN) - Carnaval Miami is right around the corner, and the organization behind it says this year’s activities will keep South Florida celebrating.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana announced all of its planned festivities on Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

“Carnaval Miami celebrates the vibrant music of Latin music,” said Lourdes Mola, Vice President of Latin Business Development at Seminole Gaming.

Staples that can be expected include the returning favorites Calle Ocho Music Festival and Carnaval on the Mile.

“You’re gonna expect a lot of Latin Grammy winners and in Carnaval on the Mile, a lot of diversity of songs and food,” said Thomas Falcon, President of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

Guaynaa, a Puerto Rican global music artist, was announced as this year’s King of Carnaval. He told 7News he will bring energy, joy, and rhythm with his music.

“It makes me really happy, brings me a lot of responsibility, immediately to my head, cause we are building right now an iconic show that my Puerto Rican and my Cuban people, especially, are not gonna forget,” said Guaynaa.

Also released was the official poster titled “Llegamos Bailando,” which translates to “we come here dancing.”

“Llegamos Bailando isn’t a literal action; it’s a form of existing that defines us as a Hispanic community. Although we were displaced, forced to move, we are not broken; we arrived with memories and hope,” said poster artist Maria Fernanda Vogel.

The piece captured the true essence of Carnaval Miami — a vibrant, family-oriented cultural celebration.

“This play was created with lots of love, not to victimize our story but rather to dignify it. As Latin Americans, we learn early that joy isn’t something you wait for; it’s something you choose. I hope whoever watches this play, you feel respected and dignified,” said Vogel.

Carnaval Miami funds projects that change children’s lives, from sports leagues and summer camps to school supply distributions and even college scholarships.

