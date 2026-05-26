SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West Police officer is on the road to recovery after being injured in a house fire in Big Pine Key.

The officer, Mike Pettee, has been recovering at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital since May 7th, when his home went up in flames.

Pettee and his fiancee, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Tiffany Rodda, were able to escape the fire at first. However, Pettee went back inside the home to save his three dogs, who did not survive.

While inside, he sustained burns to his hands as well as internal burns to his lungs.

Weeks after the fire, the couple said that the prayers and financial support from the community have helped them through their darkest hours.

“It’s allowed me to focus truly on just trying to get better, and making sure I can get through this, and get back to work, and be a dad.” said Pettee.

Both Rodda and Pettee lost everything in the fire that took their home and pets, but said they are thankful to have each other.

“I don’t know that I could have had the strength to be strong for him, and let him know when he woke up, ‘Everything is going to be okay,’ if I didn’t have the support from the community,” said Rodda.

The couple added they are grateful to the team of doctors and staff at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital who helped Pettee after the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple. If you would like to donate, click here.

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