BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN)— Two people were rushed to the hospital after a home went up in flames.

Monroe County Fire Rescue units battled the blaze in Big Pine Key on Wednesday night.

The couple, an officer and deputy, jumped out of their window to escape the flames.

Officials said they suffered second-degree burns and were transported to a local hospital.

Two of their dogs sadly did not survive.

The couple’s children were not home at the time of the flames.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

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