KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the survivors of a deadly helicopter crash in Key Biscayne spoke up about the incident on Sunday.

Survivor Ryan Ferraro posted a statement from his boat company’s Instagram account.

He shared that, while he is still hospitalized, he is in good spirits and focused on recovering.

He also thanked the first responders and medical teams that helped save his life.

Ferraro and another man, Ryan McCoy, were on the helicopter filming boats when they plunged into the water Wednesday morning.

McCoy has already been released from the hospital.

The pilot, 63-year-old Thomas Pendas did not survive.

The wreckage of the helicopter has since been removed from the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are still investigating the crash.

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