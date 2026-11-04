KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured and a third person is believed dead after a small helicopter crashed into the water near Nixon Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat and the aircraft’s yellow floats in the water off the 1200 block of Crandon Boulevard, southwest of Key Biscayne, just after 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

7Skyforce later captured a yellow tarp covering the victim believed to have perished as a result of the crash.

Paramedics will transport the two surviving victims to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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