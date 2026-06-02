MIAMI (WSVN) - Attorneys continue to select a panel of jurors to hear the case of a tragic 2022 boating accident.

Tuesday marked day two of jury selection in the trial of George Pino.

The real estate mogul, charged with manslaughter and vessel homicide, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

According to authorities, Pino was at the controls of a boat that slammed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key back suring Memorial Day weekend of 2022, killing 17-year-old passenger Lucy Fernandez and severely injuring another teen on board.

Dozens of empty liquor bottles were found on the vessel following the crash.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are arguing whether or not Pino was impaired at the time of the crash.

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