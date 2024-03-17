MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Businesses in South Beach remained shut down for a second night in a row after city leaders dismissed a curfew challenge from business owners.

The ruling comes as police were seen out in full force along Ocean Drive during what is considered the second busy weekend of spring break.

Visitors who spoke with 7News said they’re not happy that the midnight curfew is in place

“I don’t like the curfew,” said a woman

“It sucks,” said another woman.

But police are not messing around. Anyone violating the orders is being fined or placed in custody.

Saturday afternoon, an emergency hearing was held after three South Beach nightclubs wanted the curfew overturned. Exchange South Beach, Mynt Lounge and M2 were the clubs that filed the injunction request.

But Miami-Dade Circuit Judge David Miller ruled the curfew stands.

Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak and Commissioner Alex Fernandez spoke with 7News outside the courtroom.

“This weekend has historically been the most dangerous weekend for us in the entire year,” said Hudak.

“We can’t put a price on the life of an innocent person,” said Fernandez.

The decision was not what local business owners wanted to hear. Over the past week, several of them have told 7News they have lost tons of revenue.

Michael Witt, an operator for M2, said the figures are staggering.

“Well, in loss of revenue, you’re up to half a million dollars,” he said.

Ramain Zago, who owns Mynt Lounge, said he was OK with the previous new measures in place.

“It worked — there was no chaos, there was no shooting, there was nothing — so why did it go to the curfew?” he said. “I was representing my staff. A weekend off for them does matter. The worst part of it is, like, I agree with the city, we worked together. It just hurts us, so what can they do for us?”

Witt and Zago are not alone in their misgivings.

“I can’t pay the bill, losing big business,” said Dogan Tepecik, the owner of Sultan Restaurant.

Even the popular Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive shut its doors for the weekend.

“There goes 30% of the business right off the bat,” said owner David Wallack.

But the nightclub’s owner said closing their doors is for the better.

“If there would be a stampede, I cannot protect my staff or my customers,” he said, “and so, that’s just too much of a dangerous situation.”

For more information on Miami Beach’s spring break safety measures, including the curfew, click here.

