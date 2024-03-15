MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach has imposed a weekend curfew starting tonight and lasting until Monday morning, citing concerns over spring break crowds and a commitment to public safety.

The curfew will last from 11:59 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 6 a.m.

“In consultation with our public safety leadership, we have determined that a midnight curfew is necessary and appropriate to assist in maintaining public safety on this Spring Break weekend,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak.

The curfew, imposed within the area of 23rd Street and Dade Boulevard on the north, Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east, requires businesses to close in advance to ensure compliance.

Miami Beach curfew area

Public safety officers will patrol the area to enforce the curfew.

Additionally, a Special Event Zone, effective from 8 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Monday, has been designated from 17th Street down to South Pointe Park, including Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue, Washington Avenue, and adjacent streets.

Within this zone, fines for noncriminal traffic infractions may be doubled, and vehicles can be impounded for violations.

Businesses will be allowed to continue operations from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. for delivery services only.

All city residents requiring access to or from their homes, guests requiring access to or from their hotels, and employees of business establishments requiring access, including business deliveries, are permitted.

The sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption will be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. each day.

The City Commission passed a resolution last year endorsing the curfew, aiming to mitigate disturbance and violence typically seen during Spring Break weekends.

“We did not make this decision lightly, but it should not come as a surprise,” said Hudak. “We have been very clear about our intent to protect the public from the dangerous mayhem that has accompanied Spring Break crowds in recent years.”

Businesses were previously warned to expect curfews during this period.

