MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miami Beach are celebrating success after the first busiest weekend of the spring break season was quieter than normal.

7News cameras captured very few people out and about on Ocean Drive, near Fifth Street, Sunday night.

Visitors earlier in the day said they noticed an unmistakable dip in crowds.

“There’s no chaos this time,” said Cort Fort, who is visiting from Houston.

Every year, thousands are drawn to the tourist destination, but visitors said this year is different.

“Now it’s more chill, not as much people,” said a woman.

“We are the crazy spring breakers, but we are not the ones that do the extra,” said a man.

Years of unruly crowds and two deadly shootings in 2023 led city officials to say no more.

Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess spoke to 7News on a relatively calm Saturday night.

“Our message is clear: if you come to our city, we want you to really enjoy it, but you must be lawful,” he said.

This year, a stepped up police presence swarmed the streets, with assistance from 18 other state and federal agencies.

Revelers who came down to South Beach encountered DUI checkpoints and barricades throughout the streets

Between Thursday and Sunday, parking fees have tripled and public garages remained closed. The city plans to repeat these measures next weekend as well.

“So, since the duration of spring break, which has started last weekend, we have a little over 100 arrests so far, which according to the data, we’re down about 14%,” said Bess.

As of Sunday night, police have reported no shootings or stampedes erupted by violence.

Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, said the city seems safer.

“The streets are depleted,” he said.

However, Novick said, business owners said they are taking the hit.

“I’ve spoken with other business owners, one who claims her business is down 80%,” he said. “Another, a friend who’s a hotelier up the street, [says] the inability for guests to park is very disruptive.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.