NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after North Miami Beach police said she attacked a Jewish man with a cellphone and then threatened him with a metal chair while shouting hateful remarks inside the Starbucks at a Target store.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened Sunday afternoon inside the Starbucks at the Target located at 14075 Biscayne Blvd. in North Miami Beach.

Witnesses told police 43-year-old Chyvonne Juanita Palmer was sitting inside the Starbucks when she suddenly stood up, approached the victim, screamed at him and struck him twice with a cellphone, hitting him in the head and shoulder.

Police said Palmer briefly returned to her seat before grabbing a metal chair and raising it as she aggressively approached the victim.

Witnesses intervened before she could strike him and escorted the victim into a restroom for safety.

According to the arrest report, one witness heard Palmer repeatedly yell, “I hate them.” Investigators noted the victim is Jewish and was wearing a yarmulke at the time of the attack.

Police said the disturbance forced Target employees to suspend normal business operations while customers were disrupted. Investigators said surveillance video captured the incident and was collected as evidence.

Officers took Palmer into custody without incident.

According to the arrest report, she made statements that were inconsistent with the incident and repeatedly spoke about an unknown woman wanting to attack her.

During Monday’s bond hearing, a judge postponed Palmer’s hearing until the afternoon for a hospital evaluation and ordered her to stay away from the victim and the Target where the incident occurred.

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