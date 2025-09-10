MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish protesters are suing Miami Beach over an ordinance that the city passed which, they said, violates their right to be heard.

The lawsuit stems from a protest held back in 2023 during Art Basel by Jewish Voice for Peace.

Protesters said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner demanded an inquiry as to how the protest was allowed and then subsequently had city commissioners pass an ordinance, restricting their right to protest.

“As much as Mayor Meiner and Commissioner Suarez wish to silence our voices, they will not succeed — not only because it is our constitutional right to make our voice heard, which it is, but also because we are morally compelled to do so,” said Jewish Voice for Peace member Donna Neville.

Meiner said the ordinance is here to stay.

“They are spewing hate and misinformation and detestable comments about Israel and Jews, but you know what? You can do that — that’s our country, free speech — but once you cross the line and intimidate, harass and threaten people, that is not allowed, and that is what this legislation enforces,” he said.

Organizers are asking a federal court to declare the ordinance unconstitutional.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.