MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested two protesters at a rally in support of Palestine being held outside the Miami Beach Convention Center, as people from all over the world descend on South Florida to take part in Art Basel Miami Beach.

7News cameras captured a woman as Miami Beach Police officers placed her in handcuffs and took her into custody, late Friday afternoon.

Demonstrators were seen chanting “let Palestine live” as they held signs and waved Palestine flags at the front entrance and exit of the convention center, located at 19th Street and Convention Center Drive.

The protest has been peaceful for the most part. Police officers were seen standing outside the convention center, as they supervised people who came in and out.

The woman who was detained was placed in a prisoner transport van. Another protester has since been apprehended as well.

One 1 of 2 arrests made at the “Let Palestine Live” demonstration in front of the main doors at Art Basel and the Miami Beach Convention Center. Charges for arrestees: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest w/out violence for 1 and resisting w/out violence for the other. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xKUTfosFBl — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 8, 2023

Police said one of the two people who were arrested faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence, and the second person faces a charge of resisting arrest without violence.

The convention center is one of the central hubs during Art Basel, which takes place this weekend and is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday.

