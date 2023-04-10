NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continued their investigation after a set of 13-year-old twin boys lost their lives in a tragic incident.

On Friday afternoon, children were playing near an embankment at Arthur Woodard Park, located along the 1200 block of Northwest 99th Street.

According to police, one of the teens in the group fell in when his twin brother jumped in after him.

When rescue crews arrived, three divers worked for hours to locate both boys, but neither would survive. They would later be identified as Andrew and Alex Paul.

The family of the twins mourned their loss and set up a memorial near the body of water, Saturday. They said Andrew and Alex wanted to help people when they grew up. Their father, Joinel Louis, said one wanted to be a firefighter and the other a police officer.

Neighbors of the family comforted them as they suffered their tragic loss.

As the family continued to cope with the unimaginable loss, the family wants to help others by asking the city to block off the embankment, which ranges from 15 feet deep to 40 feet deep, so this does not happen to anyone else.

Funeral arrangements are underway for the two young boys.

Police have not released any more details about the incident as they continued their investigation.

