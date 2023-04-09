NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated family members are sharing their pain as they mourn the loss of teenage twin brothers who died after rescue divers pulled them from a lake in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras on Saturday captured a memorial set up near the water at Arthur Woodard Park where, Miami-Dade Police said, the 13-year-old boys drowned.

The teens’ family spoke with 7News on Saturday. Loved ones identified the twins as Andrew and Alex Paul.

“One wanted to be a police officer, the other one a firefighter,” said Joinel Louis, the twins’ father, through a translator. “They wanted to help people.”

Investigators said a group of children were playing near the lake when one of the twins fell into the water, Friday afternoon.

Police said his brother jumped in to try and rescue him.

Rescue divers were able to quickly reach one of the boys. It took them several additional minutes to locate his brother.

Paramedics rushed the twins to a local hospital, but neither would survive.

As the boys’ parents try to cope with their unthinkable loss, they’re asking for a change to be made.

“I would like to help other kids’ lives,” said Louis. “It’s a public place; they shouldn’t have all that water in that area without it being guarded.”

As of late Saturday night, police have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.