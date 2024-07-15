MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a BMW convertible was cited after she came to a smashing stop at a Popeyes restaurant in Miami.

City of Miami Police said they were dispatched to a call of a woman who was operating a BMW that collided into the front of the fast food restaurant, located at 5534 NW 7th Ave., on Sunday.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured the immediate aftermath of the crash.

A witness was seen speaking with the woman who was behind the wheel.

“How the [expletive] did that happen?” he asked her.

Moments later, the driver suggested she wanted to leave the scene.

“Thank you so much, I appreciate it, so I cannot go to jail. I can’t, I can’t, I won’t last there,” she told the witness.

The witness then offered some advice to the distraught driver.

“Leave that car, come on,” he said.

The cellphone video showed the BMW had gone through a bus stop and plowed into the front glass window of the restaurant.

“I gotta go, I gotta go. You got a whip?” the driver is heard asking the witness in the cellphone video, referring to a car.

“Yeah, but damn,” said the witness.

“Quickly, quickly. Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” said the driver.

7News sent Miami Police the cellphone video from this incident. They said the hadn’t seen the footage.

“You better run. Leave the car! Run, leave the car. Run! Leave the car!” the witness is heard saying the driver in the video.

But the woman opted to stay, seemingly uninjured from the ordeal. Police cited her for driving too fast and careless driving.

Investigators said the driver was 18 or 19 years old.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the front of the Popeyes boarded up with plywood.

7News has made a public records request for more information about the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.