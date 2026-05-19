SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hyundai Air & Sea show is back over the skies of Miami Beach for this Memorial Day weekend.

The “Greatest Show Above The Earth” will take over Homestead Air Reserve Base beginning on Saturday.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the event. They tell 7News their mission this year is to inspire the next generation of pilots.

“We’re out there to inspire folks to think about the possibilities in their lives of what they can achieve, both as individuals and as part of a team,” said Samuel Larson, Thunderbird Advance Pilot. “We want to show the American public what a team can accomplish with a unified goal and with service before self.”

As in previous years, guests can expect fireworks, live music and high-speed boat shows.

The free event kicks off at noon!

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