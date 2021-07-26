SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A runaway husky wound up in a tight spot.

A woman was on a morning walk Monday with her dog, Daisy, when the animal spotted a few chickens.

Daisy started to chase them when she got stuck in a fence at an apartment complex along Southwest 152nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived to free the husky.

Thankfully, both Daisy and the chickens are OK.

