HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Video showing a Homestead Police officer allegedly engaging in street racing in his marked cruiser has triggered an investigation.

Homestead Police said they were made aware of the video circulating on social media and have launched an Internal Affairs probe to identify the driver and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The video posted to the True Homestead Facebook page appears to show the officer conversing with a civilian driver before he hits the pedal to the metal and is off to the races against the civilian’s red vehicle.

The video includes subtitles that describe the encounter between the officer and the civilian.

“This cop just had pulled me over for donuts and let me go,” the initial subtitle on the video reads.

Then the officers appear to roll down their windows, and the subtitle says the officer allegedly asks the civilian driver, “Wanna run it?”

Voices can then be heard coming from the respective cars, though it’s not audible, before the civilian driver writes in the subtitle that they believed the officer wants to “light [him] up,” as in pull him over.

But when the officer allegedly says no, the civilian driver said in the video subtitle that he told the officer “to promise” not to get him in trouble, which the officer allegedly did.

That’s when the officer hits the gas pedal and speeds off ahead of the civilian car. In that moment, the video subtitle reads: “I was definitely not ready. I did not think he was gonna go.”

Homestead Police said they do not know the date the incident occurred, but once they figure that out, they will review video and body camera footage to find out more about the incident.

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