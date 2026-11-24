HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the piblic’s help in their search for a teenage boy who was reported missing from Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, 17-year-old Angel Geovanni Ramirez Gomez was last seen leaving a home aling the 1500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue on foot.

Tuesday morning, police officers responded to this neighborhood regarding a report of an endangered missing juvenile.

Investigators provided a picture of the teen but did not provide a physical description. They did specify he was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, red pajama pants with black plaid squares and brown Crocs.

Officials urge anyone with information on Ramirez Gomez’s whereabouts to contact Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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