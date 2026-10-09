HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department in partnership with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service have arrested two individuals in connection to a series of mail theft incidents across Homestead.

Over several weeks, detectives worked to investigate reports of stolen mail and identify a suspect and vehicle linked to the thefts.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to reports of stolen mail from an apartment complex in the 400 block of East Mowry Drive, then located the suspected vehicle traveling northbound on North Homestead Boulevard.

A brief pursuit ensued when officers attempted a traffic stop, but ended when the vehicle collided with another vehicle and struck a tree near SW 296 Street and U.S. 1.

The driver, 35-year-old Brandon Mathew Morgan, fled on foot and was apprehended shortly after, while the passenger, 19-year-old Teisha Richardson was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives were able to recover evidence of mail theft inside the vehicle.

Both individuals were charged with 34 counts of mail theft, along with additional related charges and were issued a $128,000 bond.

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